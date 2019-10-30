NWA undertaking $420 million islandwide patching programme

The National Works Agency (NWA) is spending over $420 million to patch roads impacted by recent heavy rain.

The programme is being implemented in all parishes.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the budget is finite and will, however, not address all the areas that would have been impacted, as the programme is about addressing the driving surface of corridors and not major rehabilitation, which some areas need.

Shaw says that just over 50% of the budgeted sum will be spent in the parishes of Kingston, St Catherine, St Andrew and St Thomas.

He says nearly 100 corridors are to be targeted in these parishes.

Shaw says that the preparatory works are now underway in all parishes as the agency intends to have the activities completed within six weeks.

