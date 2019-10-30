Second body found in shallow grave in St Thomas

Another body of a man has been found buried in a shallow grave in St Thomas.

The discovery was made sometime after 1:00 p.m. this afternoon at a yard in Pondside, Yallahs.

The body is believed to be that of a 24-year-old resident who was reported missing a few weeks ago by his relatives.

The scene is being processed by the police.

Last Thursday, the body of a man was found buried in a shallow grave near the Yallahs Pond.

The discovery came as relatives were searching for a family member who had been missing for two weeks.

The body was subsequently exhumed and probe launched.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.