St Ann higgler held with $500,000 worth of cocaine at airport

Investigators assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested and charged a woman following the seizure of approximately 0.4 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport on Saturday, October 26.

She is 52-year-old Sophia Clark, higgler of Moneague, St Ann.

The police report that about 1:30 p.m. Clark arrived in the island on a flight from Suriname and during screening the cocaine was found concealed on her person.

The police say the drug has an estimated street value of $500,000.

Clark has been charged with possession of cocaine, importing cocaine and conspiracy to import cocaine.

She is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, November 5.

