Vasciannie hopeful staff will end strike

President of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), Stephen Vasciannie, says he’s hopeful that academic staff who are on strike will return to work tomorrow.

They have been on industrial action since last week Friday because of the failure of the university to pay over outstanding funds to them in a near-decade-long salary dispute.

Vasciannie, in a letter to staff and students, said he and other university representatives yesterday met with Ministry of Education officials including Minister without Portfolio Karl Samuda to discuss the ongoing concerns.

He said Samuda promised that he will actively seek to have outstanding matters addressed in consultation with senior government officials and will shortly advise the university further.

Students have expressed concern about the impact of a stalemate between administrators and union officials on their studies in the lead-up to end-of-semester examinations.

" I am very mindful of the challenges faced by students as we head towards examinations, and very much hope that we can put this crisis behind us soon,” said Vasciannie.

In May, the University of Technology, Jamaica Academic Staff Union accepted a proposal from the management of the university, putting an end to their long-standing salary-adjustment dispute.

The Gleaner understands that retroactive payments were to be made in July and September of this year and a third tranche next May, but staff members have only received the first payment.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Movement says it is alarmed and very disappointed by how the government is handling the situation at UTech.

The party is calling for Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke to immediately bring the matter to a conclusion.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.