Another newborn found in a pit latrine, this time in St Ann

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

The St Ann police are searching for a mother who allegedly dumped her newborn into a pit latrine in Esson Castle district, near Alexandria and ran away.

The infant girl is now at the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital.

Following the discovery of a newborn in a pit latrine in Cox Piece, St Mary last week, the incident has left several residents angry.

Commander for St Ann Senior Superintendent, Calvin Small said the police were called around 8 o’clock Wednesday night and, acting on information, went to a house in the community where they saw a woman.

“They spoke to her and as a result, they went to a pit toilet located in the yard where they saw traces of blood. When they looked in the toilet they saw the child,” Small said.

The St Ann’s Bay fire department was contacted to help retrieve the baby.

“During the process of the police trying to retrieve the baby, she left the scene. So they are in the process of trying to locate her,” Small disclosed.

A resident told The Gleaner that the mother reported that she went to use the pit latrine and she went into labour.

The police indicated that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency has been contacted about the matter.

Meanwhile, a woman who spoke with The Gleaner upon hearing about a second case where a newborn was found in a pit latrine said she was deeply disturbed.

“Again? What a cruel act! And contraceptive free? It free! Tek it! If yuh know yuh can’t tek care of a baby, and yuh wah fi have sex, tek contraceptive. Jesus help us!” she exclaimed.

Last week, in St Mary, a newborn, now dubbed Moses, was retrieved from a pit latrine and taken to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital where he remains.

