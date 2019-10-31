Body found in Pondside, St Thomas identified

The body of a man that was yesterday found in a shallow grave at the back of a yard in Pondside, St Thomas has been identified.

He is 24-year-old Ackeem Williams of a White Horses address in the parish.

Williams was reported missing by family members some three weeks ago.

It is reported that the body was discovered by the police sometime after 1 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

The police say they began the search after receiving information that the body was buried in the area.

Yesterday’s discovery came days after another body was found buried in a shallow grave in the vicinity of the Yallahs Pond.

The police say a post-mortem is to be conducted to assist in identifying the body.

