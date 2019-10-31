Clarendon bus conductor who shot five persons, three fatally charged

A Clarendon bus conductor who shot five persons, three fatally, at a bar in the parish has been charged by investigators assigned to the Area 3 Major Investigation Division.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ronoi Boreland, otherwise called ‘Lenky’ and ‘Rasta’, of Sunrise Road, in Sandy Bay is charged with three counts of murder, two counts of shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and malicious destruction of property.

Boreland was charged on Sunday.

A court date is to be set.

Those killed are 18-year-old Kevon Reece otherwise called ‘Boysie’ of Inverness Drive Sandy Bay, 52-year-old Warren Douglas, a farmer of Round Bushy Park and 29-year-old Avanna Baddal both in St Catherine.

The May Pen Police report that on Sunday, September 1, 2018 about 8:00 p.m, Reece, Douglas and Baddal were among persons at a shop when they were pounced upon by Boreland and two other men armed with handguns and high powered weapons, who opened fire hitting all five persons.

The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where Reece, Douglas and Baddal died while being treated and the other two men admitted for treatment.

An intense investigation was launched and Boreland was arrested and placed before an identification parade, where he was positively identified and later charged.

