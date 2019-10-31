Corporate Hands | Jamaica Broilers, Running Events give to the deaf

The Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) on Friday, October 25, received a donation of $250,000 from the Best Dressed Chicken division of the Jamaica Broilers Group (JBG) in partnership with Running Events Jamaica. The donation represents part proceeds raised from the ninth staging of the race day event ‘Everyone’s A Winner/The Best Dressed Chicken 3K, 5K & 10K Fathers’ Day Road Races held earlier this year at Hope Gardens in St Andrew. Pictured from left, Running Events Jamaica Director Alfred ‘Frano’ Francis (signing symbolic cheque); Dianne Ellis, director, Running Events Jamaica; Lorraine Kemble, brand manager, The Best Dressed Chicken; and Kimberley Sherlock Marriott-Blake, executive director of the JAD.