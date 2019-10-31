Corporate Hands | Moon Palace awards $3.8 million in scholarships

Moon Palace Jamaica’s managing director, Clifton Reader (centre); mayor of St Ann’s Bay Michael Belnavis (right) and other managers with scholarship recipients for 2019. Moon Palace Jamaica has this year increased its annual scholarship amount to $3.8 million, up from $3 million last year. At the recent awards ceremony, under the umbrella of the resort’s charity arm, Palace Foundation, a total of 31 scholarships were awarded, 22 of them for tertiary level education. Among the awardees were five deaf students, who got awards to cover their boarding at the Caribbean Christian Academy, with four Primary Exit Profile achievers also getting grants.