Get involved! - JTA chapter president urges teachers to become members of district associations

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Clarendon chapter, Marjorieth Manning, has said the parish’s teaching fraternity is being hampered because of limited participation and involvement of fellow colleagues.

Manning, who is serving in the capacity of president for the second time, having served in the 2016-2017 period, said, “The parish possesses a wealth of hard-working, vibrant, creative and talented teachers and we need them to serve our colleagues in the parish.”

The Central High School teacher noted grave concerns regarding issues affecting the profession and said she is imploring teachers to become involved with the district associations as a means of alleviating some of the challenges. The district associations, known as the first arm of teacher representation within the JTA, has a mandate to represent issues surrounding the profession within small constituents. Such associations are located across the parish in Vere, Mocho, May Pen, Chapelton, Kellits and Frankfield.

“We urge them (teachers) to become a part of the six district associations where their voices will be heard.”

Manning, who entered the teaching profession in 2009, noted that another challenge serving as an impediment to the JTA-Clarendon chapter, is the lack of sponsorship for student athletes. “One major challenge in Clarendon is to get more businesses in the parish to sponsor athletes as they prepare for the junior championships within and outside the parish.” She believes that involvement, motivation and additional training of teachers can help in reducing some of the issues impacting the profession, noting that Clarendon has the potential to be named the best parish association. “I believe that Clarendon possesses the best cadre of teachers and we need their assistance to position Clarendon as the best parish association,” she said.