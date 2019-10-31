Illegal gun, ammunition seized in St James stop and search, man charged

Investigators attached to the St James Police Division arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Wednesday.

Charged is 44-year-old Perry Bell, a labourer of Orange Hill, Westmoreland.

The Barrett Town Police report that about 11:30 p.m., a team carried out an operation in the area when a man was stopped and searched.

According to the police, a Taurus nine millimetre pistol and four rounds of ammunition that were found on his person.

Bell was arrested and subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court on Friday, November 15.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.