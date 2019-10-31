Jamaicans to benefit from medical cannabis

WESTERN BUREAU:

Dr Stephen Barnhill, chairman of Doc’s Place Wellness Centre in Negril, Westmoreland, has said his company is ready to launch clinical trials for medical cannabis to determine the appropriate dosages in treating breast cancer and other chronic inflammations.

The announcement is quite timely as it comes at a time when Jamaica, and the world, is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month to increase attention, support the awareness of early detection and treatment of the disease, which generates 1.38 million new cases and 458,000 deaths globally on an annual basis.

“What we want to do in Jamaica is that we want to do clinical trials because that’s how you establish correct dosages and correct treatment,” said Barnhill, who was addressing last Friday’s official opening of Doc’s Palace Wellness Centre and Apollon Formularies Jamaica.

“We want to begin, effective immediately, as soon as we get the MOH’s (Ministry of Health and Wellness) approval, we will commence a clinical trial for prostate cancer, breast cancer, and chronic inflammation,” said Barnhill.

He added that affiliated medical doctors and other community leaders will assess applicants who are in need of medical cannabis treatment to ensure that they get the required treatment.

Funds not a deterrent

“No one should have to die because they are poor,” Barnhill said, in emphasising that treatment will be provided to those who are in need. “As a result of that, we will allow indigent medical patients from Jamaica to be treated for free [along] with the clinical trials that we want to start immediately.”

However, Barnhill made it clear that treatment will not be a free-for-all, noting that persons who can afford to pay for their treatment will be asked to meet their medical expense, which will be used to offset the cost of the poor and indigent Jamaicans who are badly in need of the service but can’t afford it.

“If you can afford it, you pay for it, but no one will be denied treatment by us because they can’t afford it. We are bringing true medical cannabis to Jamaica, medical doctors treated only prescription patients, and we are happy to be a part of this community,” said Barnhill.