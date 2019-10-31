UPDATED: Police seeking to identify body found in Pondside, St Thomas

Relatives believe that the body of a man that was yesterday found in a shallow grave at the back of a yard in Pondside, St Thomas is that of a family member who had gone missing.

They say the 24-year-old, who is of a White Horses address in the parish, has not been seen or heard from for three weeks.

The body was decomposing, but relatives who were at the scene indicated that items of clothing found with the remains belong to their missing family member.

A post-mortem will have to be conducted to confirm the identity.

It is reported that the body was discovered by the police sometime after 1 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

The police say they began the search after receiving information that the body was buried in the area.

Yesterday’s discovery came days after another body was found buried in a shallow grave in the vicinity of the Yallahs Pond.

The police say a post-mortem is to be conducted to assist in identifying the body.

