Upset UTech students meet with Samuda

Upset students at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) are meeting with Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, as they press their case for the government to intervene in the strike action by academic staff at the university.

They have been off the job since last week Friday to register their disappointment with the government’s failure to pay outstanding sums.

The Ministry of Finance has reportedly indicated that it is not in a position to make the payments, a move which has further angered the staff.

UTech students have expressed concern that the ongoing industrial action may impact their end-of-semester examinations.

This morning, students travelled from the Papine-based campus to the Heroes Circle offices of the Ministry of Education where they were met by Samuda and the parties engaged in a light discussion.

NOW: Students of @UTechJamaica preparing to depart their Papine-based campus to head to the Heroes Circle offices of the Ministry of Education @MOEYIJamaica over the suspension of classes since last Friday as lecturers withdraw services to demand outstanding pay. pic.twitter.com/LJAv6avMKE — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) October 31, 2019

The students were subsequently invited to a meeting by Samuda.

“I want this resolved today so these children can be in class tomorrow,” said Samuda before heading into the talks.

