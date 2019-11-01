Celebrations continue for Cornwall Funding Services’ fifth anniversary

WESTERN BUREAU:

Cornwall Funding Services’ fifth anniversary celebrations continued in fine style at the Sunscape Beach Resort in Montego Bay recently.

The praises and accolades that poured from the lips of mayor of Montego Bay and chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Homer Davis, were more than able to keep chief executive officer and founder of the micro-finance company Joseph Hylton, his board members, and his staff members present beaming with pride.

In his usual style, the mayor described the milestone as a “momentous occasion” for Hylton and his team as he wished for them continued success.

“It is said that a satisfied customer is the best source of advertisement and that if you don’t appreciate your customers, someone else will,” Davis said.

Speaking of how proud he was to hear clients speak of the funding agency that caters to the “little man”, Davis said he had been reliably informed that the advertising bill for the company had literally been erased as a line item in its yearly budget.

Hylton, his partner, Junior Gordon, and wife, Pamela Hylton, donated $250,000 towards five educational institutions that they either have attended or have an affinity for.

Their staff were also recognised for helping to build the organisation.

According to Hylton, he had found some of the best people in Montego Bay to manage the agency, which is located at the Sagicor Complex off Howard Cooke Boulevard.

“Our growth has been so steady, we were forced to move upstairs the building, taking on another office in the complex,” said Hylton.

