Diary of a Ghetto Priest | June Chin – the death of a saint

June Chin was practically on her deathbed after her third heart attack. Her big dark eyes never stopped gazing at the Lord. She never stopped smiling and greeting people. The seven children surrounded her in a circle of love. She wanted them beside her - the 24 grandchildren were here and there, in and out of the hospital.

June loved all of them, individually and collectively, including the 19 great-grandchildren. She died at home and went home to God.

She didn’t want any oxygenator to give her a longer life. We spoke on the phone several times before June died at 89 years.

“Hello, Father, June here. How are you?”

“How are you, Juney? We all love you. The brothers are praying for you all over the world. We said Mass for you over these days.”

“Well, Father, the good Lord has called me. I am happy. God is so good to me. He gave me a wonderful husband. William Chin was a fruitful man. He was fruitful, good, faithful and dependable.”

“The Lord loved me so much! Moreover, He fulfilled my lifelong dream of serving the poor. He called me to help Missionaries of the Poor for over 40 years. I am so glad. Nothing gave me greater joy. I ask you, Father, you must always serve the poor. That work is from heaven.

“All those tours! All associates and friends! All those poor people receiving food and care from the Brothers! Nothing else could make me so happy.”

“Juney, are you feeling pain?”

“Don’t talk about that, Father. All that matters is God’s love for me.” I could hear her voice waning.

“I am so happy. I am dying, God’s will be done.”

She broke out in singing, “Alle-alle-alleluia over and over again. She called the children and got them to sing, “Alle-Alle-Alleluia. They joined with her in singing. They became a joyful angelic choir. I listened on the phone and realised June’s soul was in heaven, although her body was on earth. She was here on earth - dying.

What a beautiful death and ascent to God.

June Marjorie Chin (89), affectionately known as Aunt June, was born on June 25, 1930, in Kingston, Jamaica, to the late Mae Leow You and Charles Lee. Her early years were spent between Kingston, Annotto Bay and Buff Bay. At age 10, her mother moved with her and her younger brother, Alfred (deceased), to Kingston. There, she attended Collegiate and Excelsior College, but it was at Alpha Academy that she felt called to the Roman Catholic faith. She vividly recalled being confirmed at 16 years old, and taking the bus by herself to 6 a.m. Mass daily. Her unshakable faith took her through life’s crises, guided her actions, and provided peace, great comfort and strength during the final days of her life.

At age 17, October 26, 1947, she married the late William George Chin of St Ann’s Bay, and together they forged a successful lifelong partnership. They understood and respected each other’s strengths, and gave each other the room and support to excel. Together they raised a large family. June was very proud of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed a wedding, baby shower, birthday, graduation or funeral and hosted large family Sunday dinners for many years. June’s success related not merely to business and family, but to the personal relationships and bonds she created in her community.

Woman of many passions

June had many passions, as her family and friends can attest. She enjoyed good food, cooking, basketball games, politics, singing, music, travel and entertaining. But most of all, she valued the human connection. June had friends of all ages and all walks of life. She truly loved people, and received many accolades and awards for her contributions to communities both in the US and Jamaica.

After emigrating to the US at 47, June pursued her lifelong dream of championing the poor and helping those in need. In addition to fundraising for the Catholic Church and supporting her community, her most cherished accomplishment was her tireless work for Missionaries of the Poor. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home in Pembroke Pines, Florida. She is survived by seven children, 24 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

June was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, William; son Michael; and grandson Ryan. She will be greatly missed.

