An enlightening ‘Puff and Paint’ experience

Art classes are the new mixers, and Epican has joined in on the fun. But its Puff and Paint experience may be unlike any other. Instead of bottles of rosé, Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio, the dispensary offers its students inhales of THC or CBD vape pens or Lamb’s Bread herb (sativa) for this heightened version of ‘sip and paint’.

Set up with easels, brushes, paint and water, patrons were tasked to recreate Adinkra symbols. Upon completion, they were scheduled a break – to take in their vape pens or to roll up a bit of dry herb for some smoke inhalation. While the majority were quiet and focused before, hunkered down intensely at their stations, the mood quickly shifted.

Strangers were now trading lighters, inspecting each other’s vape pens, and divvying up the complimentary snacks and fruit juice.

“The difference I’ve seen over the long period – and I’ve started from last year – is that when people come in, they’re normally a bit tense, especially those who have never experienced art in the way that we’re doing it,” art teacher Rozi Chung told Living.

At the start, she observes her students’ colour choices are usually vibrant – “and they try so much to copy what I’ve given them, which is the Adinkra symbols. However, when they use the marijuana – when they come back to do the artwork, it’s very fluent, very organic. The colours change, and their mood is different. How they connect with everybody is different, and there’s a lot of laughter. There is a lot of positive vibration around the table. So the works produced are very beautiful.”

Professional illustrator Cory Mills was a recent student. By his account, the experience puts minds to the test.

“It shows you what you’re really thinking. It’s very interesting. I would do this again,” he said.

As for the marijuana, he noticed how the sativa affected his artistry.

“I got a sense of ... I can take my time. I wasn’t rushing too much, so I could put in a little more detail. I was focused.”