Harbour Street / King Street traffic signals are out of operation

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the traffic signals at the intersection of Harbour and King Streets in downtown Kingston are currently not working.

As such, motorists are being encouraged to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explains that the controller cabinet which houses equipment that operates the traffic signals was damaged during a recent motor vehicle collision.

The agency says its initial attempts to repair the damaged cables on site did not resolve the issue and so a more extensive fix is now being pursued.

The location could benefit under a current NWA initiative to improve signal equipment island-wide on a phased basis.

Until the necessary repairs are undertaken and the signals restored, motorists are being urged to approach the location with caution.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.