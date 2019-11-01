Micro-Financing Solutions heralds value-added products

Micro-Financing Solutions Limited (MFS) and Capital Solutions Limited (CSL) have partnered to become stronger financial institutions with added products and services for their clients.

Their customised funding solutions include a wide variety of options to meet the needs of their customers. With fast and efficient loans disbursed within 24 hours, MFS also operates a cambio, licensed by the Bank of Jamaica, and provides remittance services, bill payment and variety of products to micro and small companies aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs.

With combined experience of over 30 years in business and finance, the companies have been hosting quarterly investor forums to educate customers on topical issues relating to investment and finance.

“We have the information that persons need to assist them in making solid investment decisions. Sometimes persons are unclear or uncertain about their investment portfolio and do not want to put their eggs in one basket. We help them to make the best choices and provide information regarding current investment options,” said Dino Hinds, director of MFS.

According to David Weir, vice-president of business development at MFS, with the varying skill sets and full suite of products offered by both institutions, they are able to assist customers to achieve their financials needs.

“We manage their portfolios so they can focus on what they need to do. Many persons have the capital but are unable to manage it because they are focusing on their particular niche. We also design portfolios to include customers at all levels,” Weir said.

Meanwhile, according to Hinds, they are also looking for early investors in the company as those persons who are already part of the companies will have an advantage when they present their initial public offering in the next few months.

“As a group, we are looking to put ourselves in a position to experience growth and we believe that we have a team that is among the best in Jamaica. We are looking to be the leading private-equity firm in the Caribbean,” Hines said.

