Mona Reservoir, Hermitage Dam nearing full capacity

The current rains have significantly increased storage levels at the Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam with the facilities nearing full capacity.

“Hermitage Dam is now above 95 per cent (or 387.2 million gallons), which is almost full and Mona, which is two times the size of Hermitage, is moving towards 90 per cent (or 661.3 million gallons),” said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Pearnel Charles Jr.

“So, we are sufficiently fitted with capacity. Now, we have to treat with the transmission lines and ensure that the maintenance and the management of our systems are at the appropriate standard,” he said.

He was speaking at the official handover of a water storage system at Dunrobin Court, St Andrew on Wednesday.

The system, installed by the National Water Commission (NWC), includes four 1,000-gallon water tanks and a pump at a cost of approximately $2 million.

The NWC will fill the tanks three times per week.

Dunrobin Court has been severely affected by the break in the 18-inch water transmission main along the Ferry main road, which has resulted in water shortage to a number of Corporate Area communities.

Charles Jr. said that the system provided by the NWC provides residents with reliable access to water.

