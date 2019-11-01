Phillip Paulwell confirms revocation of US visa, to seek redress

Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell has confirmed that his United States visa has been revoked.

In a statement this afternoon, Paulwell, who is in Cuba, says no reasons were provided for the revocation.

He says he was advised that if he intends to travel to the US he would need to reapply for a US Visa.

The East Kingston and Port Royal Member of Parliament says on my return to Jamaica next week, he will be in touch with the United States Embassy to seek further clarity on the revocation and use the necessary channels to seek redress.

This morning, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz confirmed the revocation saying the US Embassy in Kingston has written to him, advising that subsequent to the issuance of the visa, it has received information that he "may be ineligible".

Vaz said he received the revocation advisory a week ago.

He has promised to update the public on the outcome of the appeal.

According to Vaz, without a visa, his duties would be inhibited.

Full Phillip Paulwell Statement

Our Member of Parliament, Cde Phillip Paulwell CD. MP. wishes to advise the following:

1. I am currently in the Republic of Cuba attending an Anti Imperialist Conference.

2. Also, I am following up on a Telecommunications Project for which I have been a Consultant for the Government of the Republic of Cuba. In this regard, I have made several visits in the past 12 months to the Republic of Cuba.

3. I have received News and subsequent confirmation that my Visa issued by the United States of America has been revoked; no reasons have been provided, however, they have advised that if I intend to travel to the US I would need to reapply for a US Visa.

4. On my return to Jamaica next week, I will be in touch with the United States Embassy to seek further clarity on this Visa Revocation and use the necessary channels to seek redress.

