State of the Nation Debate in Senate pushed back

Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Robert Morgan was preparing to rise to open the State of the Nation Debate in the Upper House of Parliament this morning but it was not to be.

At least for today.

As the Orderly placed the lectern before Morgan, Opposition Senator Wensworth Skeffery rose on a Point of Order.

He told Senate President Tom Tavares Finson that no motion was moved to allow for the start of the debate.

Earlier, Morgan, with his laptop, sat patiently awaiting the verdict on whether he would rise today.

Morgan took his seat in the Upper House on May 10 after being appointed

Parliamentary Secretary and Government Senator.

After consultation with the Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, deputy leader of Government Business Pearnel Charles Jr said that the State of the Nation Debate would proceed next week.

