Driver in custody after fatal hit-and-run crash in St Mary

A man has been taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash yesterday that claimed the life of a St Mary man.

The dead man has been identified as Othneil Flemmings, 47, of Stennett Street, in Port Maria.

His death brings to 350 the number of persons killed in motor vehicle crashes in Jamaica this year, according to the latest report from the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport.

This is a 17 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period last year.

The identity of the man in custody, believed to be the driver of the ill-fated car, has not been released.

According to the Port Maria Police, Flemmings was standing on Warner Street, in the coastal town, when he was hit by a Toyota motor car that did not stop.

“An investigation was launched and the driver arrested,” the police said in a statement today.

