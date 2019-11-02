Getting away with murder...78 per cent of killings this year unresolved

The hoodlums responsible for the 145 killings recorded so far this year across communities that fall within the St Andrew South Police Division are seemingly getting away with murder.

According to the latest police statistics, only 19 of those killings, or 13 per cent, have been cleared-up.

A case is considered cleared-up when a suspect is arrested and charged.

It was not much better in St James or Clarendon where a total of 226 persons have been killed since the start of the year.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) data shows that in St James only 18 of the 119 murders have been cleared-up while in Clarendon, 21 of the 107 killings have been given the same designation.

The statistics are contained in the JCF’s Periodic Crime Review for January 1 to the week ending October 31.

Since the start of the year, Jamaica has recorded 1,071 murders, one less than the figure recorded for the corresponding period last year.

However, according to the JCF data, only 239 or 22 per cent are considered cleared-up.

Police investigators in Portland have charged a suspect in seven of the nine murders recorded in the parish this year for a 78 per cent clear-up rate, the highest of the 19 police divisions islandwide.

The Kingston Central Police was next, filing charges against a suspect in 12 of the 26 murders recorded across the division this year for a 46 per cent clear-up rate.

The Westmoreland, Trelawny and St Elizabeth police divisions, which recorded 67, 25 and 22 murders in their respective parishes since January 1, each had a 36 per cent clear-up rate.

Police Division Murders Cleared-up Clear-up rate

Kingston Central 26 12 46%

Kingston Eastern 61 12 20%

Kingston Western 50 10 20%

St Andrew Central 81 16 20%

St Andrew South 145 19 13%

St Andrew North 51 14 27%

St Catherine North 75 19 25%

St Catherine South 104 23 22%

St Thomas 20 5 25%

St James 119 18 15%

Trelawny 25 9 36%

Westmoreland 67 24 36%

Hanover 26 3 12%

St Mary 15 4 27%

St Ann 37 7 19%

Portland 9 7 78%

Manchester 31 8 26%

Clarendon 107 21 20%

St Elizabeth 22 8 36

*Source JCF Periodic Serious and Violent Crime Review

