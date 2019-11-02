HEART Trust inks deal with cable operators

The HEART Trust/NTA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Jamaica Association of Community Cable Operators (JACCO).

The partnership will result in, among other things, the assessment, customised training and certification of 80 individuals interested in becoming telecommunications technicians.

Twenty-five years ago, the JACCO was established as an organising body for local cable and telecom operators. The signed partnership between the HEART Trust/NTA and JACCO will safeguard cable television viewing and telecoms access for future Jamaican generations.

JACCO Chairman Anthony Graham noted, “JACCO is delighted to participate in this national development programme where youth from the communities of the cable operators can be empowered through technical training and certification in the industry. These empowered youth will now become skilled and confident employees of any service providers organisation.”

CERTIFICATION OPPORTUNITIES

The MOU’s framework will allow the HEART Trust/NTA to access local telecoms facilities and equipment to facilitate training which will, in turn, expand the opportunities for certification. Mentorship of the HEART Trust/NTA trainees is at the core of the MOU. Through supervised personal development training, the values and attitudes of participants will be nurtured and developed. The MOU also offers an opportunity for existing teams employed to JACCO organisations to be assessed and receive official certification.

In his address, Michael Campbell, senior director – Workforce Development and Employment Division, HEART Trust/NTA, noted, “Training, of course, is at the centre of this partnership. We at the HEART Trust/NTA understand that learning objectives have evolved – it’s no longer just about knowledge and access. Skills are the new currency. HEART training looks beyond traditional approaches and embraces a new learning paradigm that focuses on experience and application.”