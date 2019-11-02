Israel, Gaza exchange rocket fire, shatter month-long ceasefire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military today pounded what it described as militant sites in Gaza, leaving a Palestinian man dead.

The airstrikes on Gaza came after a barrage of rockets were launched toward Israel from the seaside enclave.

The exchange shattered a month-long lull across the volatile frontier.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Ahmed al-Shehri, 27, died from shrapnel injuries during the Israeli bombings that started yesterday and continued through the early hours of Saturday.

Al-Shehri was among three men who sustained moderate or serious wounds from one of the airstrikes.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its warplanes targeted facilities affiliated with Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

The targets included weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, a naval base and a compound serving Hamas’ aerial defence array.

According to reports, ten rockets were launched into southern Israel within minutes late yesterday, causing damage to a house.

There were no reports of casualties, but Israeli police said shrapnel damaged a house in Sderot and video footage showed a car near the structure with windows blown out by debris.

The Israeli army said it viewed the attacks with “great severity” and is prepared to continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians.”

It said seven rockets were fired in the first incident and were intercepted by its Iron Dome missile defence system.

Minutes later, three rockets were launched and only one was intercepted, the statement said.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

