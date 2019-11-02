Man charged for shooting cop

A man who allegedly shot and injured a policeman in St James in September has been arrested and charged.

Travis Malcolm, also called ‘Tippa’, 24, of Porto Bello, St James, has been charged with wounding with intent, the police have confirmed.

Malcolm is one of two men arrested and charged by police investigators on Thursday for gun-related crimes.

The other is Domono Rose, 26, who is facing charges of wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition arising from a home invasion robbery in St Ann last year.

The police gave no details about the incident in which their colleague was wounded, but said it happened along the Porto Bello main road about 2:45a.m. on September 22.

According to a police report, Rose was one of three men who kicked open the door to a house in his community and robbed the occupants of cash and jewellery's..

One of the occupants was reportedly injured after the robbers opened gunfire as they made their escape.

