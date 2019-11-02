Manchester man killed while playing dominoes

A Manchester man was shot and killed as he played dominoes in a brazen daylight attack yesterday.

He has been identified as Cornell Whitfield, 38, who resided in Clarke’s Town.

There has been a 29 per cent increase in murders in Manchester this year when compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to police statistics, 31 murders have been recorded across the parish since January 1, seven more than for the similar period in 2018.

The Manchester Police report that about 11:00a.m. Whitfield was among a group of persons playing dominoes when he was surprised by two men armed with guns.

It’s reported that the men, who were travelling on foot, opened fire, hitting him several times before making their escape.

No one else was injured.

Whitfield was pronounced dead at hospital.

