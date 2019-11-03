Bad fit for high-paying job

QUESTION: I need your help. I am a 26-year-old woman who is a graduate of the University of Technology, Jamaica. I resigned after two years with a good company to join what I considered a better one a little over five months ago. I learnt of the job and applied, and lo and behold, I got it. I wasn’t expecting the job, but I took it because of the attractive package and benefits it offered. I confess, I was not fully qualified for the job, but I took it to see if I could learn some new stuff. But I hate it here. I leave here about 11p.m. maybe two to three times per week.

– Lyn

CAREERS: Thank you for your question. All of your inquiry couldn’t be accommodated here, but we got the essence. My advice is that you keep the job and work not to lose it. At two and a half years, you are just starting your career.

This is what many young adults dream about: a high-paying job at the start of their career with the potential to learn a lot. Money is very important; unfortunately, most young people never realise that until very late in their careers. Take out an investment account, and start saving a fixed amount each month. Let it be salary-deducted.

Your stated reason for taking the job, even though you felt you were not qualified for it, was to learn some “new stuff”. You should be commended for having thought about this. Many people in your case would think only about the attractive work package. You should never take a job because of the salary only, if you can help it. Personal growth is equally important, which necessitates stretching yourself.

If you are going to learn some new things, you’ve got to be prepared to go into new, uncomfortable areas. That’s what the package is for. You say you hate it. Could it be because you are not used to work in a demanding environment such as the one you’re in? My advice is that you change your thinking around the work and apply yourself with all you have within you.

We are a function of our thoughts. Our thoughts determine what we feel – whether we are sad, unexcited, happy, motivated, or inspired. Right now, you are thinking about your situation incorrectly, as a result, you’re feeling despondent. You can change the way you’re thinking and thereby change how you’re feeling. As Dr Wayne Dyer advises in his book: Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life.

Your thoughts are nothing but electrochemical impulses in your brain. You do not have to do what they signal. One thought will soon pass, and another one will take its place. Don’t do anything in the moment when you’re feeling depressed. Do not make a permanent decision based upon a temporary emotion. That is something to always bear in mind.

Could it be that you are also feeling somewhat incompetent in your current position? If so, this is quite normal. Use the extended hours you are working to increase your competence and build your confidence.

One last thing: You may ultimately decide that this is not the direction you want for your career. If so, resign as soon as it is practicable. Make sure you give your bosses enough notice. And do your best in the meantime.

Glenford Smith is president of CareerBiz Coach and author of 'From Problems to Power' and 'Profile of Excellence'.