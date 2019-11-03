Be careful of witchcraft and spiritual warfare

“Many believers don’t even know there is often a witch behind their disappointments and constant attacks. Don’t be in ignorance,” was the stern warning from Shanika Sutton, who operates in the office of a prophetess.

She explained that the Bible warns us against being ignorant of the devil’s devices, lest he take advantage of us (2 Corinthians 2: 11).

“Many believers are ignorant about spiritual warfare: if you knew a witch was behind your loss of job, spouse, business, finances (etc), you would spend more time engaging in warfare prayers against demons assigned to disrupt your livelihood rather than spending time fighting with your spouse, jealous co-workers, troubled children, jealous neighbours, people who have disappointed you, lied on you or sabotaged you,” she said, adding that your fight is with the demons released in the spirit realm against what God has promised or given to you.

Sutton told Family and Religion that witchcraft is usually evident once an individual is undergoing a consistent cycle of disappointments and failures.

She explained that certain nightmares may also be evidence of witchcraft working against one’s life.

BECOMING AWARE OF WITCHCRAFT

To clarify, she added: “For example, presence of snakes, water spirits, being robbed, attacked, bitten, dreaming of disappointment, failures, and scarce resources. The issue is believers are often ignorant because they lack spiritual insight.

“To be made aware of the presence of witchcraft, believers must seek the Lord, fast and pray for the spirit to be exposed. Regular church structure doesn’t allow for demons to be cast out and witchcraft to be exposed. Rather, there is often an expected programme to be followed until the end of the service. Therefore, most believers are unaware of the activities taking place in the spirit realm and have little to no understanding of the authority they carry to trample upon devils and defeat them with prayer, fasting, and the Word.”

She shared that God revealed to her that believers cannot sit back and blame Him for mishaps rather than utilising the authority that He has given to them over devils to break the assignments that have been released against them.

“Many are experiencing repeated cycles, nightmares, and disappointments with no answer. Going before the Lord in fasting and prayer is the answer. Demons will be exposed and defeated if believers adopted this approach. An example of witchcraft activity is the many accidents Jamaica is currently facing. Earlier this year, God spoke to me about the accident fatality rate going up and to be recorded as one of the worst. I made a post about this on my Facebook page in May. He revealed that witches have cursed our highways and roads, and because of this, there will be much bloodshed. At that time, plans were being put in place to reduce accidents, and this prophecy seemed unlikely.

“Many Christians are unaware that they must not only hope for protection while on the roads, but rebuke the accident demons released on our roads. So far, it has been reported that the accident fatality rate has indeed increased and set to be worse than years gone by,” she said.

REBUKING SPIRITS

The woman of God spoke of the importance of exposing spirits, rebuking them, destroying witchcraft powers and destroying altars – all ways which she believes will effect victory in every area of life.

According to Sutton, “Instead of crying and blaming God for your mishap, say: ‘You evil spirit using my spouse to hate me or sabotage me, come out of him! You witch working against my business, trying to shut down my business, receive the fire of the Holy Ghost! You spirit of poverty, stealing my finances in my dreams and causing me to lack financially in the natural realm, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus!’

“Why do you think Paul warned us that we wrestle not against flesh and blood? (Ephesians 6:12).

“Get active and start waking up in the wee hours of the morning to do warfare. Use your most valuable weapon during prayer, the word of God, the sword of the Spirit.”

