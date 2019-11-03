Garbage truck driver surrenders to police four days after Clan Carthy crash

The driver of the garbage truck which overturned killing a seven-year-old Clan Carthy Primary School boy last Monday has surrendered to the police.

The police say he turned in himself on Friday evening, four days after he fled the scene of the accident.

According to the police, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Benjamin Bair died after the truck which was at his school to collect garbage, moved off without the driver in the vehicle, slammed into a parked taxi and then overturned crushing him.

The incident has left the school family saddened.

The government has since announced that it will be instituting new policies for the collection of garbage on school compounds.

