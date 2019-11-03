Look to the ‘Pocket Rocket’ for inspiration, Alma Mock Yen tells Wolmerians

Alma Mock Yen has been a stalwart in the field of journalism and communications for decades and, even in retirement, her light cannot be dimmed.

Mock Yen was recently honoured by her alma mater, Wolmer’s, when she was inducted into the group of schools’ Hall of Fame during a 290th anniversary banquet held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

As usual, she waxed lyrical.

“Wolmer’s is 290 years old and I am 90 years old. I want to pay special tribute to the school that shaped me and also to some of my colleagues who are still here with me,” she said.

Mock Yen had a word of advice for the younger generation, too.

“Look to the Pocket Rocket, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She is the epitome of hard work and has displayed what determination and focus can achieve for you,” she said.

Fraser-Pryce, also a Wolmerian, came to prominence in 2008 when she became the first Caribbean woman to win the 100 metres at the Olympic Games. The multiple gold medal-winning Olympian successfully defended that title four years later at the Games in London.

She has also had successes at the World Championships in both the 100 metres and 200 metres, as well as the 4x100 metres. Arguably, her greatest achievement came at the recent World Championships in Doha, Qatar, this year when she came back from giving birth in 2017 to win at the age of 32.

During the Hall of Fame ceremony on October 26, Mock Yen urged young people to emulate the indomitable spirit of Fraser-Pryce.

“More Jamaican youngsters need positive role models like the Pocket Rocket (now anointed Mommy Rocket). She has been such an example of how we as Jamaicans are world leaders. There are too many negatives distracting the young, brilliant minds today,” Mock Yen said.

karyl.walker@gleanerjm.com