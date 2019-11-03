UPDATE: Massive blaze damage Olympian's property as firetrucks run out of water

Corporate Area firefighters are now struggling to extinguish a massive blaze which started at the Skibo Avenue St Andrew house of Olympian and former Kingston College track star Rupert Hoilett.

Four fire units which arrived in succession all ran out of water and had to leave to be refilled.

In the interim, the extinguished areas kept rekindling as the blaze spread.

Hoilett was in disbelief as he watched from the roadside as his house was engulfed in thick red flames.



IN PHOTO: Rupert Hoilett stands and watches helplessly

"I can't believe it," he said on hearing that the units ran out of water.

Firefighters complained that there was no water in the immediate area, a cry echoed by the residents who said that made it hard for them to try to contain the blaze before the firemen could arrive.

One member of the fire team further said the brigade was under-resourced, adding that it is something about which residents should protest.

But the firefighters' explanation did not appease the people.

As the fire spread, Hoilett, seemingly confused, left the side of the road where he had stood watching helplessly and instead stormed onto the property.

He said he went to check on a recording studio which is also on the property.

NOW: Firefighters rush to contain a massive blaze at the Skibo Avenue, St Andrew house of Jamaican Olympian and former Kingston College track star Rupert Hoilett. Hoilett is seen here entering the gates of the property amid the raging fire - Andre Williams video pic.twitter.com/rmZXBclP9A — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) November 3, 2019

Meanwhile, occupants of a nearby shop scrambled to remove furniture and appliances from their building, which by now, was at risk.

