Warm welcome for Tapia in Jamaica

The nation's who's who, turned out to meet and greet with the new U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia.

The reception social held at the AC Hotel in Kingston, recently, saw the Ambassador making early rounds, talking with whoever would happen to approach him. His laugh became easily identifiable amongst choruses of laughter surrounding him.

If there is one thing to note, it's how easy going and welcoming Tapia is.

Tapia in his address, lauded the warmth of the Jamaican people, recounting his trips around the island, visiting various hot-spots, doing school talks and more. He then declared, “I am Jamaican”, after obliging the audience with Usain Bolt’s signature 'To the Werl’ pose, to much laughter and applause.

He also spoke of his vision for Jamaica, declaring his dedication to Jamaica’s youth and their education.

Tapia himself did not have a graduate degree until many years after his success, when he finally returned to school and achieved a bachelor’s then subsequently a masters degree in Business Administration from Saint Leo University where he now has à building named after himself.

"Through education, we teach our children to realise their dreams. I had a dream and here I am."

Tapia, also expressed his displeasure with Jamaica’s brain drain, the lamentation of many, and spoke of his vision for the diaspora residing in the U.S., to return to the island and rebuild.