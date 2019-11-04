Alpart, union representatives again meeting at Labour Ministry

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Representatives of Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO)-Alpart and unions are again back at the Ministry of Labour to discuss the planned closure and redundancy exercise at the St Elizabeth-based bauxite plant.

The parties returned to the table today following a marathon meeting which started on Friday and ended about 4:30 Saturday morning.

Kavan Gayle, president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, one of three unions representing the workers, told The Gleaner that the talks ended without an agreement, forcing another meeting for today.

The Union of Clerical Administrative & Supervisory Employees and the National Workers Union are the other unions.

Gayle stated that one key point of contention regards the reemployment of some workers at the end of the ongoing modernisation process.

The company has indicated that it is to undertake a redundancy exercise as it scales down operations at the plant as it undertakes the modernisation and expansion programme.

The bauxite company will likely be shuttered for two years to facilitate the programme.

The unions are trying to get at least 300 of the 800 workers retained during the modernisation process, arguing that the employees could work on a rotation.

They are also seeking to get retooling skills training for the displaced workers.

“We have cautioned the business around using foreign nationals in any way, shape or form in taking on jobs that Jamaicans already have, already performed in and can do.

“That would definitely be against our legislation that speaks to the free movement of foreign nationals and the question of work permit, and so we have warned the business and the Ministry of Labour to be vigilant in not signing work permits for any foreign national to take over operations for any duty at which Jamaicans can operate,” Gayle said.

