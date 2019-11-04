JPS conducting load shedding across several parishes

Several communities across seven parishes are without electricity as the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it has been forced to carry out load shedding .

The exercise began at 6:00 p.m and will last until 9:00 p.m, JPS said in a tweet this evening.

Customers in sections of Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Trelawny, St Ann, St Thomas and St James are being affected.

