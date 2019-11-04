Kingsway brings comfort to students of teacher mauled by dogs

Eyes widened and hands clapped when the Kingsway High School principal, Alethia Williams, unveiled a box of ice cream during a recent visit to the St Richard’s Primary School, grade No. 622. The class, consisting of approximately 40 students, enjoyed the sweet treat that was a part of Kingsway’s Kindness and Generosity week of celebrations that brought a team to encourage and brighten the students who were met with the sad news, weeks before, that pit bulls had mauled their class teacher.

“Three or four weeks ago, something happened to your teacher,” said Dr Donna Brown, education director of the East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, who addressed the class and its substitute teacher, Ushauna Jackson-Walters.

“As a nation, not just Kingsway, we felt the pain, because we are one nation. And if someone in our nation is not happy, we are going to sympathise with that person.”

The Kingsway team, consisting of seven grade-six students, their principal, vice-principal, and the education director of the East Jamaica Conference, were in high spirits. They had the St Richard’s class participating in singing choruses. A short devotional thought and prayer were offered, all to give support in their preparation for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

“With your teacher in the hospital, we are here to support you and to encourage you in these difficult moments,” said head girl at Kingsway, Kaela Nugent.

“We want to ensure that your mind is at peace so that you can think and focus on your schoolwork,” added Delroy Turgott, vice-principal, who gave a short devotional thought to the class. “When a situation happens to us in this life, we are never left without a word of comfort from the One who knows best how to comfort us.”

He continued: “Do you know who that one is?” “Yes, sir, God!” came the response from the students. “Yes, Jesus Christ himself says in Isaiah 26:3, ‘Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on Thee: because he trusteth in Thee.’”

He told the students that for every time there is disappointment, God has a greater plan to work things out.

The students raised their hands in commitment that with God’s help, they will work hard to make their teacher, who is hospitalised, proud of their excellent efforts.

After the vote of thanks was moved, principal Williams asked an unexpected question.

“We brought a little treat, can we share our ice cream with you?” “Yes, miss!” The class responded, and with that, a buzz of excitement, giggles, laughter, and smiles swept over their faces.

While enjoying their treat, the students told how much they loved and missed their teacher, Mrs Hunter-Wright.

“Miss, when I heard what happened to my teacher, I cried,” said one student. Another added, “I cried, too, Miss. I felt sad when I heard the news about my teacher, and I continue to pray for her.”

The students described how they responded in sympathy, with gifts and get-well-soon cards. When asked what more they would want to say, they yelled in a chorus, “We love you, Mrs Hunter-Wright! Get well soon.”