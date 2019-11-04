Steve Lyston | End-time strategy of the Anti-Christ

The books of Daniel and Revelation in the bible reveal to us the deep insights of the tactics and strategies of the Anti-Christ – the anti-Christian governments, systems and political power, as well as the philosophies, ideologies, and deceptive, seductive anti-Christian society; commerce and culture the world is seeking to create. They are attempting to have a world without God and the things of God.

We will see continued reformation in the banking sector, national security, the pharmaceutical and medical industries and the media. The media will act as the public relations arm for the anti-Christ in the end-time, so the hands of the journalists will be tied. They will simply collect money to publicise the philosophies expressed and indoctrinate the masses, because of its influence on the masses. Therefore, while we will see global economic decline, we will see many media houses merging, while others will close down and some will take the bait. It will not be fair journalism. The anti-Christ will dictate who heads certain sectors, so that they can dictate the level of influence Christians have (if any) in any sector.

Division of the masses

Another aspect of their strategy is to divide and distract the masses through gender issues, racial issues, cultural matters, as well as the issue of moral versus immoral. They will create problems so that they can introduce the solutions they want in order to maintain control of the society. The more problems exist – whether it be security-related, including cyber security – they will use it to bring in anti-Christ systems such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFIDs), DNA collection for tracking and those who will suffer the most are those below the poverty line. They will give to those people, but it will come at a high price. They will have to agree to certain systems that would violate everything they believe in, especially their beliefs.

Sovereignty at stake

In recent times, we have been seeing significant numbers of rulings on sexual rights over and above religious rights and freedoms. The anti-Christ will be such a force that judicial systems, which now exist, will have to fall in line. Judges will not be promoted until they yield to the system that will be in existence. Many nations will be at the mercy of other nations, and they will have to agree to those nations’ terms, putting the sovereignty of nations wanting to access development, grants, contracts and loans for economic growth at stake.

It is very important for the electorate to know what the fine print in agreements with other nations say and the timelines for implementation of whatever they are expected to implement as a result. It is not about which political party is better able to run a country, but which is better able to carry out the system of the anti-Christ and that will determine what happens in the next five years.

The church and the symbols

It is critical for the church to learn about numbers, symbols and what the new norms will be. Most pastors are looking for the number 666, but we need to know what the number six (6) represents. It represents, carnality, sin, flesh, man. Labour and information will be key. We must remember that “Babylon” is a system without God, and scrutiny of all political persons coming into the system is key. It will become even more important to know their beliefs, mandates and motives.

The churches will need to combine their resources in order to deal with the beast and pastors need to understand that they are no friend to the system. Daniel 11: 37 is clear:

“He shall regard neither the God of his fathers nor the desire of women, nor regard any god; for he shall exalt himself above them all.”

Take note that the woman symbolises the church, so he will not tolerate Christianity, especially in the marketplace. It will be difficult for churches who receive government grants and any form of support globally. Those churches will be in line with the requirements of the system. So, they won’t be able to speak against population control, abortion, and other matters pertinent to the freedoms of the church. Journalists who genuinely want certain truths to come out will be muzzled or killed, so they will need to start their own business.