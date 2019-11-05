Bite-sized with big flavour at Mystic India

From the vibrant and active Indian community in Montego Bay, comes this culinary explosion of balanced spices located in Whitter Village, the sprawling and fashionable shopping complex in Ironshore, Montego Bay. Test your epicurean knowledge with this year’s signature dish, the zafrani jhinga, created especially for Restaurant Week diners. As with all Indian cuisine, the zafrani jhinga, a shrimp dish, is served with a yummy sauce but, for you diners, there is instead a pair of sauces to enjoy your well-cooked shrimp perfect, to be savoured with garlic naan.

Nine years of serving Jamaican palates should be all the information you need to make your choice. However, if you’re not convinced, the chefs, boasting a decade of culinary mastery, and a space tailored to fulfil your fantasies of decadence should do the trick. Don’t forget to tip your waiters! Namaste!

Shop DU 1-3 Upper Ground Floor

Whitter Village Plaza

Ironshore

Montego Bay

(876) 953-9460