Chart new flavours with The HouseBoat Grill

Walk the plank and indulge in one of the most unique dining experiences available on the north coast, for this the 15th year of Restaurant Week. Located in the Montego Freeport, The HouseBoat Grill offers the only houseboat experience where diners are whisked away on the rustic barge and treated to seasonal delectables such as this year’s ‘lobster cake’. The lobster cake is The House Boat’s take on a traditional crab cake chosen to offset the heaviness of the typical meat offerings. Sink your fork into this panko-crusted appetiser served with garden vegetables and a creamy, smoked paprika and lime mayonnaise accompaniment. Once you’ve put that away, you’ll be ready for The HouseBoat’s, heartier seafood offerings, or if you’re hankering for some meat, try their tender-grilled pork tenderloin.

Earn your sea legs and pick out your own lobster from the HouseBoat’s ‘holding pen’, where they store their crustacean treats, ready to be prepared fresh on site. Painting the town red? Bring the kids and dance the night away on the HouseBoat’s upper deck or enjoy a romantic dinner for two, featuring the sea views and distant, flickering lights, basking in the warm glow of a satiated appetite. Adventure awaits you on The HouseBoat, culinary and otherwise; don’t miss out this Restaurant Week.

Southern Cross Blvd

Montego Freeport

Montego Bay

(876) 979 8845