Clarendon drop-in centre seeks volunteers

The Clarendon Drop-In Centre has been assisting homeless and mentally ill persons since 2015. The drop-in centre, a registered charity organisation, was founded by former mayor Scean Barnswell, who now serves in the capacity of councillor for the Hayes division. Speaking of the importance surrounding the inception of the centre, Barnswell said: “There was a need for our street people to have a physical structure or somewhere where they can go and be cared for. I thought in order for them to get the proper care that they want, it’s best to have this location, where they can go to have a warm meal, a bath, and be seen by a general practitioner or a mental-health aide.”

Chairman of the drop-in centre, Norman Campbell said that the facility is of grave importance to Clarendon. “What it (the facility) has done, it has taken the people off the streets during the course of the day. It is also a shelter so if there’s any disaster, they can come here,” he said. Campbell, a social worker for over four decades said, “We have mental health officers who come in once per month and give the mentally ill injections, and we have a social worker who is on the board.”

FACILITY’S FUNDING

Noting that the facility gets most of its funding through the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Campbell said that the drop-in centre also receives monetary donations from non-governmental organisations, adding that he was immensely grateful for their contributions. He commended the Four Paths Community Centre in the parish, asserting that the organisation continued to give overwhelming support to the facility.

The chairman believes that the drop-in centre lacks support as the larger cohort of the public is not cognisant of the facility’s existence. “It (the drop-in centre) hasn’t been advertised enough. We haven’t been getting publicity in the true sense,” Campbell said. Sharing the sentiment, Barnswell said, “We have done tremendous work to get it where it’s at, but we need the support of the [political] leadership. Many persons within the business community in the parish are not aware of this facility.”

Campbell told The Gleaner that the facility currently registers 10 to 15 men daily, noting that plans are in place to accommodate women soon. “We do not have the facility for females. The board of supervision is thinking about additional space so we may be able to accommodate females soon.”

Campbell is appealing to members of the public to assist in any way they can, adding that he may be contacted at 876-373-8116 for additional information or if anyone wishes to offer voluntary services at the facility.