Communities with water woes to get attention – McKenzie

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has reiterated his commitment to local governance by once again pledging help for communities affected by water problems.

Speaking at the national launch of Local Government and Community Month at Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios, St Ann, yesterday, McKenzie said he would break ground today to build two water shops in Portland, costing $20 million, to help alleviate the water shortage in sections of that parish.

The minister also committed to having each municipal corporation plant 1,500 trees in support of the national drive to plant three million trees. This effort will begin in Portland next week, McKenzie said.

The allocation to youth mayors’ projects will be increased from $500,000 to $750,000, with youth mayors from each parish being responsible for identifying and working on a project in their community, the minister also disclosed.

Being celebrated under the theme ‘Building Resilient Communities Through Local Governance,’ the launch of Local Government and Community Month drew support from several municipalities across the island.

Several government agencies were also represented, including the National Solid Waste Management Authority, the Board of Supervision, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, and the Social Development Commission.

Activities during the month will include the refurbishing of the St Elizabeth Infirmary on November 13, with councillors and mayors from across the island scheduled to turn out for the workday, and the Mayors’ Forum on November 20 in Montego Bay.