Developer: Nothing will fall from crane - ZDA Construction insists it is operating equipment safely

The developers of a site along Wellington Drive in St Andrew are seeking to dampen the fears of motorists and residents about a crane at the location being a potential hazard.

Residents and motorists had previously expressed concern over the crane sometimes hanging over their properties or the roadway, with it being unmanned at times.

Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Town Clerk Robert Hill had confirmed weeks ago that the authority had received reports about operations of the crane, telling The Gleaner then that the developers had been cited for operating the equipment above moving traffic.

Last week, The Gleaner received reports that the crane was again hanging over the roadway, heightening fears in the vicinity.

COMMON PRACTICE

Yesterday, the developers, ZDA Construction, said there was nothing to fear even when the crane hangs above passing motorists, pedestrians or homes.

“Every country and city have this situation … . It’s not going to drop off. From my point of view, I don’t see any[thing to] fear,” ZDA’s Carrie Zhang told The Gleaner, adding that all the compartments of the crane had been safely secured.

Zhang said that ZDA has met all the relevant requirements to operate a crane.

She told The Gleaner that representatives from the KSAMC have visited the site since they were first cited “and we presented all the documentation”.

“The crane is for lifting. During construction we don’t swing over the road,” Zhang added.

