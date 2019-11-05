Dragon Court’s triple threat

One of the most favoured Chinese ­restaurants in Kingston, Dragon Court sets itself apart from the others through the use of its all-natural homemade sauces. With a few recent changes to its menu, the Dragon Court restaurant looks forward to providing customers with a tantalising experience for their taste buds. This year, it has added an exciting entrée, ‘subum war-bar’ which provides a mixture of chicken, beef and shrimp served on a hot plate. The new delight has been so distinct that Dragon Court had to make this its signature dish. For those not interested in seafood, Dragon Court invites the adventurous foodie to have a go at its roasted chicken ‘Chinese-style’, crispy on the outside yet warm and juicy on the inside.

6 South Avenue

Kingston 10

(876) 920-8506