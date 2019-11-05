The enchanting view of Bamboo Blu

What can be more enchanting than the sounds of waves crashing in melody to meet the shoreline, a beautiful ocean glistening beneath a starry sky? Bamboo Blu offers the most splendid dining experience for all to savour. This Restaurant Week, the talented culinary team opted to whip up something new just for you to enjoy: the island spice stuffed chicken breast – boasting a surprise of callaloo and mango on the inside – served with a side of pumpkin rice and grilled broccoli with a coconut naseberry sauce, and garnished with seasoned-fried callaloo leaf. A unique combination of flavours will surely have you yearning for more. And with an idyllic location along the coast, fine feasting does not get any better than this!

Bamboo Blu

3 Beach Road

Mammee Bay Estate, Mammee Bay

St Ann

(876) 974-9983