Veteran filmmaker Franklyn ‘Chappie’ St Juste has died.

St Juste, who had been ailing, passed away shortly before midday today.

Reacting to the news, Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, described him as someone whose contribution to the Jamaican stage, film and television industries has been invaluable.

Grange also remembered him as a master of stage and lighting, an excellent filmmaker and television producer, and an outstanding teacher.

“He has played a major role in the development of lighting, film and television professionals, not only in Jamaica but across the Caribbean,” she said.

Grange also said the ministry has benefited from his works, noting that at the time of his passing, he had been leading a process to repatriate Jamaican films which have been found in databases overseas.

“With his passing, we have lost a giant of the creative industries,” added Grange.

