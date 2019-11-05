Global oversight of travel advisories needed, says Bartlett

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says there is a need for global oversight of travel advisories issued for destinations.

The ministry released a statement today indicating that Bartlett made the call while addressing a panel discussion at the World Travel Market, which is being staged in London from November 4 to 6.

Speaking on a panel discussion on ‘Taking responsibility for Safety and Security’, Bartlett said, “this call for global oversight is being made in the context of the significance of tourism as a main economic driver in an increasing number of countries and implications that these advisories can have on the economic viability and stability of countries who are heavily tourism-dependent.”

Travel warnings or advisories are issued by governments to enable travellers to make an informed decision about a particular travel destination, and to help travellers prepare adequately for what may be encountered on their trip.

Bartlett, who also made the call at the launch of the World Travel and Tourism Council Crisis Readiness Report in partnership with Global Rescue, which was held yesterday, said while Jamaica has not been severely impacted by travel advisories, other countries which have been.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala, also agreed with the sentiment and highlighted the negative impact of old information regarding security and safety issues remaining for years on platforms such as websites, even after the events have passed.

Globally, tourism represents 10 percent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs one in 10 workers of the world.

Some small and highly dependent tourism countries have GDP dependence of up to 90 percent as is the case in of a number of Caribbean countries.

“Travel advisories weigh heavily on the decisions of tourists to visit destinations. Many times, these advisories do not have timely review and consequently continue to carry a perspective on the destination which may long have changed thus putting at risk the economic viability of those communities.

“There should be a global body which offers some oversight in the area and would intervene on behalf of some of these countries to have adjusted advisories that reflect a more accurate picture as to what is happening,” Bartlett said.

Meanwhile, the ministry says Bartlett will also use the opportunity at the World Travel Market to increase in outbound travels from the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, Russia, Scandinavia and Nordic region to grow arrivals from these markets.

Bartlett is expected to return to the island on November 8.

