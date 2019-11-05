Grand-A-View has the whole package

Smack in the middle of Montego Bay is Grand-A-View Restaurant and Event Place. Located just a few minutes away from Sangster International Airport, this restaurant happens to host scores of foreigners craving the bite of the rich and bold Jamaican flavours that people both local and abroad rave about.

For Restaurant Week, Grand-A-View decided to put their best foodgasmic foot forward by serving quite the dynamic meal as their signature dish: grilled breast of chicken stuffed with callaloo crab meat. Imagine having this while immersing yourself in authentic Jamaican live music performances that provides a pleasant backdrop for your outdoor dining experience.

The Grand-A-View Restaurant is a welcoming oasis of elegance and tranquility, featuring ‘terrace dining’ and an ‘observation deck’ with breathtaking views of the mountains, the city, the ocean, the northern coastline – all the way from the ‘Hip Strip’ to Freeport and parts of Hanover and Westmoreland. The observation deck has a clear view of the flight path of planes arriving and departing the Sangster International Airport, as well as ships cruising in and out of the ports. There’s no reason why date night shouldn’t be this good.

7 Queens Drive

Montego Bay

(876) 634-8652