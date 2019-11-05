Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St Andrew, man in custody

One man was arrested on reasonable suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Taurus 9mm pistol on Old Hope Road in St Andrew on Monday.

The Matilda’s Corner Police report that about 6:30 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched and the firearm removed from his waistband.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

