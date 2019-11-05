Tue | Nov 5, 2019

King Street tax office temporarily closed due to noxious fumes

Published:Tuesday | November 5, 2019 | 11:58 AM
The Tax Office located on King Street in downtown Kingston was closed temporarily due to noxious fumes on November 5, 2019 - Gladstone Taylor photo

The Tax Office located on King Street in downtown Kingston has been closed temporarily because of noxious fumes.

The Gleaner was informed that the fumes entered the building from a garbage truck that was at the property to undertake a collection.

Employees and customers reported feeling ill as a result of the presence of the fumes inside the premises.

A decision was taken to evacuate the premises and to air out the building.

The fire department was also called to the scene to investigate.

Tax Administration Jamaica says it is awaiting the all-clear from the fire department, noting that it expects to normal operations to resume today.

