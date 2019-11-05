King Street tax office temporarily closed due to noxious fumes

The Tax Office located on King Street in downtown Kingston has been closed temporarily because of noxious fumes.

The Gleaner was informed that the fumes entered the building from a garbage truck that was at the property to undertake a collection.

Employees and customers reported feeling ill as a result of the presence of the fumes inside the premises.

A decision was taken to evacuate the premises and to air out the building.

NOW: Staff and customers at the King Street offices of Tax Administration Jamaica evacuate the building, reportedly because of noxious fumes. One woman said she almost fainted. Details soon - @taylor2nd video. pic.twitter.com/pDkYoZAWaT — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) November 5, 2019

The fire department was also called to the scene to investigate.

Tax Administration Jamaica says it is awaiting the all-clear from the fire department, noting that it expects to normal operations to resume today.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.